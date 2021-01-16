Marvel's Avengers Reveals Changes Coming to Gear and Teases MCU Skins

✖

Marvel's Avengers recently released the first new character since launch in Kate Bishop, and Hawkeye is right around the corner. That's not the only update coming to the game though, as Crystal Dynamics is hard at work on other fixes and updates to the game, some of which they touched on during their latest developer stream. Topics covered during the stream included the New Game+ mode, new villains, updates to the gear system, Cloning Labs, and Super Adaptoid, as well as the possibility of MCU Skins coming to the game, which were all questions posed to the developers during the stream (via PlayAvenger and @KingGreekIII).

One of the bigger things teased was an upgrade to the gear system, which they say will take a little while to hit the game but will be worth the wait, and will make gear more meaningful and make it more obvious as to which gear should take into any given mission. Gear is one of the central aspects of the game, so any upgrade to that particular piece is more than welcome.

They were also asked about new villains, which Andy said would be coming with Clint Barton's upcoming content release. We do know that Maestro is involved in his part of the story, so could he be one of the big villains coming to the game? Not likely but hey, worth wishing for. They also said it is possible to release new villains without being attached to a new hero.

They also said that New Game+, which will make the stellar campaign replayable, is in quality assurance testing at the moment, but no date was given for release. The Super Adaptoid Omega Level Threat is being bug tested as well,

The last major thing was when someone asked about possible costume skins based on the MCU, to which they responded that they are "being strongly strongly looked into".

I'm actually one of the few who could really care less if MCU skins are in the game, as I just want more comic skins as seen with Kate Bishop. Those designs are way more interesting and still feature the classic outfits you'd see a spin on from the MCU, but I digress.

