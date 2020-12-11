Marvel's Avengers: Watch Kate Bishop's Full Debut

✖

Fans are finally getting to sling arrows and dice up enemies as Kate Bishop in Marvel's Avengers, and now that the Taking Aim operation is out and available fans are also getting to see how great Ashly Burch is in the role. Now, a lot has happened this week from both a game and movie perspective, so if you haven't had the chance to check out Bishop in the game yet, we've got you covered. You can actually check out your first meeting with Kate Bishop and the introduction to her chapter of the Marvel's Avengers story right here, and all you have to do is hit play on the video above.

Immediately apparent is Bishop's sarcastic wit and skill with a bow, but as you can see in the footage, she's deadly with a sword as well. After the battle, we see Bishop once more alongside Maria Hill, and she fills in Tony (or Iron Pants) on what's been happening with the Rifts and Hawkeye, who has disappeared.

We then see Tony talk to Kate about what happened before, saying that the team members didn't reach out because they thought it was safer that way after A-Day. Kate was days away from becoming an Avenger before A-Day, and she doesn't seem completely swayed by his explanation. As a result, it might be a bit before she can completely trust them again.

Tony does ask if she's interested in coming back to the team, and she says she'll think about it.

During her conversation with Tony and Maria we also get a few hints about their investigation into Nick Fury's disappearance and a bit more info on the rifts and the places you can end up in using them.

You can check out the full introduction in the footage above, and you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of Kate Bishop's debut? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!