Marvel's Avengers Confirms Captain America and Iron Man Combo Attack is In the Game

Marvel's Avengers is currently holding its second beta period, and this one is available to players on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Those who jump in are getting some time with Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel, and they even get to play as Captain America and Thor very briefly. Speaking of Cap, fans are looking forward to getting more time with him, especially alongside Iron Man. The Marvels Avengers team has been a bit vague on what types of character combo abilities will be possible, but in a recent interview with GamesRadar, Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli did reveal a big one that many fans have been asking for from Cap and Iron Man.

First though Napoli teased another Avengers combo attack, this one involving Thor. "There's more subtle, sandbox-y moments like using a heroic and hitting another character who happens to be supercharged by lightning," Napoli said. "We decided to let the mechanics work in a way that is a lot more sandbox-y and a lot more fluid, rather than try to deliver them all as these kind of bombastic, but more constrained, cinematic ones – because we have enough of those for the campaign."

Then we got to the big reveal, which is the fan-favorite combo of Captain America reflecting Iron Man's repulsors and hitting other enemies in the process. Napoli reveals it will be part of their skill trees, which we've only seen one page of in the beta.

"There's a bunch of those moves actually hidden into the skill trees," Napoli said. "You'll see, 'Oh, actually, if I get this skill and then I fire this one and I have this certain ability on my not-dead-character's shield skill tree, I'm able to reflect a beam around and hit enemies with it.'"

We've had a chance to run through the beta a bit, and you can check out the CB Team's full impressions of the game here and here. If you're unfamiliar with the game, you can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

Are you excited to see that Cap Iron Man combo?

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.