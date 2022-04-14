Marvel’s Avengers Fans Mock New MCU Suit

Marvel’s Avengers is getting a new MCU suit today, and this time it’s Thor that it’s getting some shine via the game’s in-game marketplace. It’s unclear how many people across Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are still playing and enjoying the 2020 Avengers game. What is clear is releasing new MCU suits is clearly keeping the lights on over at Crystal Dynamics because after having none at launch Crystal Dynamics is seemingly releasing at least one new MCU suit a week, and every time the outfits are locked behind marketplace purchases.

The Thor 1 suit will be familiar to anyone familiar with the MCU, as it’s one of Thor’s more iconic outfits. Unfortunately, it does not come complete with Stormbreaker, presumably because the amount of work this would require would outweigh the benefits. To add Stormbreaker, you’d not only need to create a whole new set of animations, but you’d want to make it authentic, which requires designing gameplay around it. This is far too much work for a cosmetic item.

Below, you can check out the suit for yourself, courtesy of a tweet from the official Marvel’s Avengers Twitter account spotlighting it:

https://twitter.com/PlayAvengers/status/1514287501703200769

In addition to the omission Stormbreaker, Marvel’s Avengers fans aren’t happy with the price of the skin, noting it’s very similar to previous skins so charging full price again is being perceieved as double-dipping. Meanwhile, others aren’t happy new skins continued to be released while the game is stagnate.

https://twitter.com/AllFatherMedia/status/1514290078796947457

https://twitter.com/sadotthegamer/status/1514321255469625348

https://twitter.com/TonyBingGaming/status/1514301772743036931

https://twitter.com/cornsar/status/1514298925750099971

Unfortunately, fans who are hungry for more than just skins may have to wait a while. According to a new report, at least two more DLC characters are being added to the game. That said, this hasn’t been confirmed and there’s currently no word — official or unofficial — when exactly these characters will be added.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Game Pass. For more coverage on the Avengers game — including everything between the latest official news and the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.