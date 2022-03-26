Marvel’s Avengers Insider Leaks Two New Characters

A new Marvel’s Avengers’ report has relayed word of not one, but two new characters coming to the Avengers game on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Google Stadia at some point in the future. It’s been a few months since the last character — Spider-Man — was added to the game, and even longer since Black Panther was added, which was the last time everyone on every platform got a new character. Right now, there’s no word from Crystal Dynamics on who’s being added next, let alone when. In fact, there hasn’t even been a confirmation another character is being added. That said, the plan is to add not just one, but a couple of new characters, or at least that’s what a new report claims.

The report comes the way of Miller over on Twitter. According to a thread from Miller, the next character added to the game is going to be Jane Foster, whose release will coincide with Thor: Love and Thunder’s marketing campaign from some good ol’ promotional synergy.

“I look forward to seeing Crystal Dynamics’ interpretation of Jane Foster,” said Miller. “A strong Season 2 for Marvel’s Avengers is on the horizon, and direct synergy with Thor: Love and Thunder’s impending marketing campaign is a compelling kickoff.”

https://twitter.com/mmmmmmmmiller/status/1506040432874172418

Adding to this, Miller also provided an update on She-Hulk, who fans of the game heard was going to be the next DLC character last year. via various rumors and leaks. So, what happened? Well, Miller claims the character’s release was pushed in name of more marketing synergy.

“I do believe She-Hulk was pushed from Q4 2021 (which, as I understand, they were on track to meet) in relative alignment with her eponymous Disney+ series’ delay,” said Miller.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source in question is reliable and reputable, it doesn’t negate the fact that this is all unofficial. Further, even if it’s all completely accurate, it’s also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither Crystal Dynamics nor Square Enix nor any individual with any connection to the game have commented on any of this. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.