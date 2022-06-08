Marvel's Avengers Surprises Players With New Ms. Marvel Freebie

✖

Alongside adding a new Ms. Marvel outfit, Crystal Dynamics has surprised Marvel's Avengers fans on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X with a new Ms. Marvel freebie or, more specifically, a set of new Ms. Marvel freebies, presumably to accompany the new Disney+ show. Unfortunately, the freebie isn't anything major, but it's more than what Ms. Marvel fans have received previously, which is a whole lot of nothing. While Crystal Dynamics has showered some heroes -- like Captain America and Iron Man -- with MCU suits, Ms. Marvel players have had to settle for scraps. The new freebies aren't suits though, but nameplates, which means anyone can enjoy them.

According to the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account, between today (June 8) and July 21, players "can get a free Ms. Marvel Nameplate each week" via the in-game marketplace. To this end, the tweet relaying the news reveals the first one being made available this week.

It's Ms. Marvel's time to shine! From 6/8 – 7/21, you can get a free Ms. Marvel Nameplate each week in the Marketplace! Claim the first one now! pic.twitter.com/qTDDZXKEpw — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 8, 2022

As you would expect, this announcement of new freebies is doing little to win over fans, many of which are very desperate for new content, which the game hasn't gotten in quite some time.

"Bruh...we want NEW HEROES...did no one tell you guys that? If you're not gonna drop new map locations Heros or Villains will do," reads one reply to the tweet above.

Speaking of new heroes, there's still no word when exactly Jane Foster is being added, and right now, she's the only new character that's been announced, however, according to various leaks and reports, She-Hulk is in the works as well and possibly coming later this year. That said, this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Marvel's Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.