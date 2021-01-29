Marvel's Avengers: How To Get Your Free Kate Bishop Bundle

✖

Marvel's Avengers recently revealed when fans can get more details on the next hero being released for the game, which is, of course, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. Clint follows the first post-launch hero in Kate Bishop, who by the way is an absolute blast to play. Even better is that now thanks to a new bundle you can score a free costume for Kate, as well as a nameplate and some extra credits, if you have PlayStation Plus that is. The bundle includes Kate's Touch of Purple outfit, and you'll just need to link your Square Enix account with your PlayStation Plus account and you're all set for the free goodies.

You can check out the cosmetic freebies in the image below, and the official description reads "Unlock the exclusive cosmetic bundle including Kate Bishop's Touch of Purple outfit, Kate Bishop 061 Nameplate, and 100 units for FREE with your PlayStation Plus Membership."

(Photo: Square Enix)

Those who have played Kate know that she's one of the deadliest characters in the game, as she can hit from long range with her bow, up-close with her sword, and her blinking ability allows her to get out of danger quickly. That ability to teleport is something quite new to the character, and during a recent interview with Crystal Dynamics Lead Combat Designer Vince Napoli we learned that ended up being the X-Factor that helped bridge those two combat styles.

"And I think the team really just responded to the teleporting ability, which was the X factor of the character, and once we brought that in, it was like, 'Okay, once we give her this ability to move in and out of combat and go back and forth, if we make the melee weapon something that is really capable and diverse when you're in there, then there's going to be a reason to want to teleport into battle, teleport out of battle.' And so it was the teleporting that let us blend the two of those together really well, or pushed us to do that actually."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.