Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye War Table Details and Date Revealed

When Kate Bishop was introduced in Marvel's Avengers, she brought along another chapter in the growing story with her. Now it's time for the next chapter of that story, which was teased in Bishop's arc and involves her mentor Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. Hawkeye played a part in that previous chapter, but now he'll be getting the solo spotlight, and fans can get their first look at his gameplay and what he's doing in Maestro's reality in the newest War Table stream, which will take place on February 16th. Like the previous War Tables, this will be pre-recorded and uploaded, and we even got a new image to hold us over until the big day.

As you can see below, the new image features Clint with bow and sword in hand, with the Maestro looking large in the background and the remains of that dystopian world. If you look towards the bottom you can also see the various weapons of the Avengers laying all over the replace, including Captain America's shield, Thor's hammer, Iron Man's helmet, and yes, even Black Panther's mask, though he hasn't been officially revealed yet.

Get a glimpse of the future with our WAR TABLE Deep Dive: Hawkeye, premiering on February 16! We'll be showing:

🏹 Marvel's Avengers Operation: Hawkeye - Future Imperfect

⏭️ PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Like our previous Deep Dive, this will be directly uploaded and not livestreamed. pic.twitter.com/3aD2H5ST1T — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) January 28, 2021

Per the tweet, it seems we'll also get a look at PS5 and Xbox Series X footage too, and perhaps we'll get more info on when those next-gen releases will finally launch.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited for Hawkeye and The Maestro? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.