Marvel's Avengers Leak Reveals Captain America Costume from Divisive Marvel Event

The Marvel's Avengers game may soon be adding a skin for Captain Americathat comes straight from the stories told in comics, but this particular story it hails from isn't exactly one that's universally loved. Leaks have indicated that Captain America's Hydra suit from the Secret Empire event is supposedly coming to the game, a skin which is said to come with its own unique shield to set it apart from the normal one that Captain America uses with other cosmetics.

The latest on Marvel's Avengers' supposed cosmetic plans for Captain America comes from Twitter user Miller who's accurately shared information about upcoming Marvel's Avengers content in the past such as the inclusion of Bucky Barnes. Miller tweeted about the cosmetic this week and said that the skin "wasn't fully implemented yet" but that it was indeed referenced in the game's v2.5.2 update. The leaker included the image below to show which skin was referenced, though it's worth keeping in mind that this is the comic depiction of the skin and not the actual cosmetic that'll be in the game seeing how that hasn't been revealed just yet.

I had mentioned that there was a suit referenced in Marvel's Avengers v2.5.2 that wasn't fully implemented yet. It's this one. pic.twitter.com/cslYzYFh0u — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) August 23, 2022

In a reply to this tweet, the user clarified that the skin is "getting its own shield," but it's unclear at this time whether it'll be the one above that's shaped differently from Captain America's rounded shield or if it'll be a recolor. The leaker admitted that the skin's shield could be just a recolor but that it seemed unlikely that'd be the case.

If you're wondering why Captain America looks pretty evil in this depiction of the hero and why some people may have had knee-jerk to the news of this skin supposedly being added, it's because of the origins of the cosmetic. It comes from the Secret Empire event which focused on Captain America but encompassed several heroes' stories. Through a series of events facilitated by a Cosmic Cube and an alternate reality, the Secret Empire event gave way to this version of Captain America who was actually a sleeper agent for Hydra.

The story's more involved than that given that it was a whole Marvel event spanning numerous stories at the time, but it was widely criticized for its interpretation of Captain America, the pacing of the event, and a conclusion that many felt didn't live up to the time investment it called for. However, there were those who enjoyed the story, and even those who might not've cared for the event as much were at least receptive to this drastically different suit for Captain America. The hero's gotten numerous outfits over the years, but this one certainly stands out among the others for better or worse.

When (and if) it'll be added remains to be seen since Crystal Dynamics has not announced anything at this time, but expect to see it on socials and in the game later if it is indeed added in the future.