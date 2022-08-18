Marvel's Avengers Confirms Addition of Fan-Favorite Playable Character

Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has today confirmed that the next playable character that will be coming to the live-service game is one that a number of fans have been requesting for a long time. Earlier this summer, Marvel's Avengers finally added Jane Foster to the roster of characters that could be used in the game. And while some fans were upset to see that Foster was so similar to Thor, the next character coming to the game will be much more unique.

Confirmed in a new story by Forbes, Marvel's Avengers will be adding The Winter Soldier in an update later in 2022. The arrival of The Winter Solider, also known as Bucky Barnes, will come with patch 2.7, which currently doesn't have a launch date. At the time of this writing, Crystal Dynamics itself hasn't said much about The Winter Soldier, but it was explained that his fighting style will have some things in common with Captain America and Black Widow. Currently, Winter Solider is still in the testing phase at Crystal Dynamics, which means we haven't been given a look just yet at how he'll play in the game.

You can get a look at the first teaser image of Winter Solider in Marvel's Avengers down below:

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

Beyond confirming the addition of The Winter Solider for Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics has also revealed that the game is in the midst of a pretty major revival. Thanks to the addition of Avengers to Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, a number of new players have recently been checking out the game. As such, Crystal Dynamics has said that the title will continue to receive new content into 2023 and beyond. So while The Winter Solider might be the next character joining the game's roster, it doesn't seem like he'll be the last.

Are you thrilled to see that The Winter Solider is finally coming to Marvel's Avengers? And will his addition to the game lead to you potentially picking it back up? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or hit me up on social media at @MooreMan12.