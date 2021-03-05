Marvel's Avengers Marketplace Update Features New Black Widow and Ms. Marvel Costumes

✖

Marvel's Avengers is currently preparing for a big dose of new content with the upcoming Hawkeye Future Imperfect DLC, but Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix are releasing several smaller pieces of new content in the lead-up to the roster and story update. That includes two new outfits for the current roster in the newest Marketplace update, and if you take a look at the new update you'll see the Legendary Liquidator outfit for Black Widow and the Epic Karachi outfit for Ms. Marvel, and both outfits stand out from much of the other Widow and Ms. Marvel costumes currently available, which is always welcome, and you can check them both out below.

The new marketplace update also features an Epic Thor outfit, an Epic Iron Man outfit, and an Epic Hulk outfit, as well as an Epic Captain America takedown and several Emotes.

The Karachi outfit is pulled directly from the comics, and it's awesome to see more comic-based skins coming to the game, especially for Ms. Marvel, who has one of the weaker costume collections in Marvel's Avengers thanks to all the shirt with different logo choices. As for Black Widow, this is an original costume design, and while it doesn't replace that slick Blood Moon suit for me, I'm always up for putting more color in Widow's suits.

The new blog post also gave us this week's Priority Missions and HARM rooms, and you can find all the details on those below.

Here are this week's Priority Missions:

Enter the Avengers

Minimum Power Level 25, +3 Power Level Offset

Modifiers:

Famine

Turmoil

Heavyweight

Guaranteed Reward: Epic Gear

In Honor's Name

Minimum Power Level 120, +5 Power Level Offset

Modifiers:

Heavyweight

Torpedo

Incinerator

Pressure

Guaranteed Reward: Polychoron & Hero-Specific Gear

Here are the Priority HARM Challenges:

Weekly First Completion Reward: Avengers (1963) #122

Minimum Power Level 15 Challenge

Modifiers:

Capacitor

Maelstrom

Minimum Power Level 100 Challenge, +5 Power Level Offset

Modifiers:

Torpedo

Resurgence

Capacitor

The new costume update follows the introduction of the Ultimate Iron Man II skin last week, and hopefully, this means we'll get some costume-themed skins for Hulk, Thor, and Captain America soon. Cap actually already has several comic-based costumes in the game, though Thor could really use more, and it wouldn't hurt Hulk either.

I'd actually like to see Thor's current comics costume make a debut, or his more modern armor that clearly served as the inspiration for the standard Marvel's Avengers suit but could use a bit more tweaking to be closer to the comics.

Which costumes do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things gaming and Marvel's Avengers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!