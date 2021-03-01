Marvel's Avengers Reveals Ultimate Iron Man Skin

✖

Marvel's Avengers is preparing to add a new character to the roster, but while we wait the game recently got a new Marketplace update, featuring new Legendary and Epic outfits for Thor, Ms. Marvel, Black Widow, and Iron Man. The outfits are pretty cool all in all, but the one that sticks out the most is the Ultimate Iron Man outfit, which is ripped from the comics and gives a very unique look to the Iron Avenger. The costume was featured in Ultimate Iron Man II and sticks out for its very unique helmet design, mostly regarding the helmet's globe-style eyes.

Marvel's Avengers fans have been clamoring for more comic-based suits, and this definitely fits the bill, though reaction on social media has been mixed. The original look from the comics was never my favorite, but it's cool to see the Ultimate universe get some love in the game.

(Photo: Square Enix)

If you're not familiar with Ultimate Iron Man II, the four-part series was written by Orson Scott Card and drawn by Pasqual Ferry, and you can find the official description below.

"When last we saw him, young Tony Stark was nearly blown to bits. How much of him survived his initial Iron Man trial run and where does he go from here? Plus: How does James Rhodes fit into Tony's plans for the perfect fighting machine?"

It's great to see more comic-based suits, and hopefully, we'll get more for the crew over the next few months, perhaps after the new character addition to the roster Hawkeye launches in March. There are still plenty of comic-inspired costumes to feature, and here's hoping more hit sooner rather than later.

As for the roster, after Clint Barton hits we're not sure who is next, though a recent rumor suggested that Spider-Man has been moved up and swapped in the lineup for Black Panther, so the web-slinger could very well be the next to hit the game. Spidey is a PlayStation exclusive, and since the next-gen versions of Marvel's Avengers also hit in March, it would be a nice splash to reveal Spider-Man is coming soon.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

What do you think of the Iron Man suit? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.