Marvel's Avengers Assembles Olympians in Marvel-Inspired Photoshoot

In a new promotion for Marvel's Avengers, Marvel and Square Enix gathered a group of real-life Olympians for an Avengers-inspired photoshoot. As part of the promotion, Simone Biles (Black Widow), Nathan Adrian (Thor), Allyson Felix (Ms. Marvel), and Jagger Eaton (Captain America) were given a make-over by beauty influencer Kandee Johnson. The Summer Olympics were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but these athletes have been reassembled for the shoot, much in the same way the Avengers must reassemble in the new game. The photos were taken by photographer Peter Yang, and each athlete was asked about the Avengers, which super powers they would most like to have, and more. Their responses can be found below.

Simone Biles, on her ideal Avengers team: “Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk!”

Nathan Adrian, on the real Hulk in his life: "My mom or sister - You get diagnosed with Cancer and your mom is like 'Okay my flight is tomorrow' and I’m like 'What?!?' You know she’s there. And NOTHING is going to stop her from being there for her baby boy.”

Allyson Felix, on which Avengers would start and finish a relay: “I would say that Iron Man would lead off the relay with Thor flying through to the finish.”

Jagger Eaton, on which super power he'd use to win in the next Olympics: "Invisibility."

The photoshoot is certainly a clever way of promoting the game! Marvel's Avengers released earlier this month, allowing players to take on the roles of Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. As such, the photoshoot covers the majority of the characters playable in the game! Future updates to Marvel's Avengers will add other characters to the playable roster, including Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), and Spider-Man (Peter Parker). It will be interesting to see if Marvel and Square Enix do more shoots like this when other characters are added to the roster!

Marvel's Avengers is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Google Stadia. A free update for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is set to release later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

