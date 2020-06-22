Marvel's Avengers Confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Publisher Square Enix has officially announced that Marvel's Avengers will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Those that purchase the highly-anticipated game on PS4 and Xbox One will receive a free update on the next-gen consoles. Saves between the two versions of the game will transfer between them, and the title will even support cross-gen multiplayer, so those with PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X will be able to play together. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether or not cross-play will also be available between these versions, or the Stadia version.

According to Square Enix, the update will utilize the abilities of the next-gen consoles in a significant way. The game will apparently get a major graphic upgrade, and PS5 owners will even have the option of tailoring their experience by selecting between Enhanced Graphics Mode or High Framerate Mode. Load speeds will also see an improvement, as well. Finally, the PlayStation 5 version will use the DualSense controller's haptic feedback and resistance triggers. All in all, it seems like developer Crystal Dynamics is intent on making the game feel like an authentic next-gen experience.

The news of the free update should be a strong selling point for those interested in purchasing the game later this year. A number of pre-order bonuses have already been announced for Marvel's Avengers, so those interested in getting things like the game's Best Buy exclusive SteelBook can now feel more confident when pre-ordering. With games like Cyberpunk 2077 also offering free next-gen updates, it seems like a safe bet that more of the year's major releases will do the same.

Marvel's Avengers will release on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. The game's free update will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X at launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

