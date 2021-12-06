New Video Compares Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers to Insomniac’s Spider-Man

Over the last few days, Marvel’s Avengers fans on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 have finally had the chance to play as Spider-Man. While the Crystal Dynamics title is quite different from Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man, many fans can’t help but compare both games. On YouTube, ElAnalistaDeBits uploaded a 10-minute video that shows the two games side-by-side. The video compares the graphics, and how the two developers handled a number of other details. It’s interesting to see how the games stack up, and it’s well worth a watch for Spidey fans!

The video can be found embedded below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As some of the replies to the video point out, both games do a pretty good job rendering Spidey! They offer different takes on the web-slinger, but both versions of the hero look great in their own ways. That said, the animations in Insomniac’s game do a better job of replicating the hero’s abilities. The video showcases even the smallest details, like how webs look when splattered against a wall in both games, and highlighting the fact that Spidey’s webs don’t actually connect to anything in Marvel’s Avengers. The comparisons are pretty interesting to see!

Of course, it’s a little unfair to compare one character’s animations in a solo game versus that same character as part of an ensemble cast in another game entirely. At the end of the day, most Marvel’s Avengers fans probably weren’t expecting Crystal Dynamics to outdo what Insomniac did in Marvel’s Spider-Man. Hopefully, fans of the game have been able to get an experience that was worth the wait, and proves enjoyable enough on its own, regardless of how it stacks up against that other Spider-Man game!

Marvel’s Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Spider-Man in Marvel’s Avengers? Are you happy with how the wall-crawler looks and controls? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!