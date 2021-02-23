Marvel's Avengers Reveals PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Details

✖

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S update for Marvel's Avengers is set to release in a few short weeks, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have revealed exactly what fans can expect to see from each version when it drops. The next-gen versions of the game will offer a number of improvements taking advantage of the new consoles, including significantly faster load times, 4K support, cross-gen save imports, and more. For players that haven't yet had the chance to check out the game, it sounds like Marvel's Avengers is about to get some big improvements, regardless of the next-gen platform!

Interestingly enough, it seems that the PS5 version of the game features some improvements that are not available on Xbox Series X. Notably, the PS5 version will offer players the option of selecting between Highest-Performance Mode and 4K Mode. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X version will only allow for Native 4K. It's unclear why the option is only available on PlayStation 5, but it could have something to do with exclusivity.

If that is the case, it would not be the only exclusive feature the PlayStation versions have over Xbox. Later this year, the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will receive Spider-Man as an exclusive playable character in the game. That decision led to a bit of controversy, as players on other platforms noted their unhappiness with the decision.

Despite this inconsistency in options, it seems that all next-gen fans will see some big improvements to the game! The next-gen update will also release the same day the Hawkeye DLC arrives, so fans will have the perfect excuse to jump back into the game on March 18th!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions on the way. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the next-gen update for Marvel's Avengers? What do you think about these changes to the game?