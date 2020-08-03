Spider-Man's PlayStation Exclusivity for Marvel's Avengers Has Many Fans Upset
Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers. The web-slinger is now the eighth playable character announced for the game, albeit exclusively on PlayStation. Rumors about the character's appearance in the PlayStation version started to appear over the weekend, but have now been confirmed. The announcement is a major win for the PlayStation platform, but those looking forward to the Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia versions are feeling a bit left out. When it comes down to it, Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all-time, so it makes sense that some might be disappointed! Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the move.
Many aren't happy with the announcement.
Anti consumer? check— Stevie B: A nerd of the Apocalypse (@stevieb5986) August 3, 2020
Make Spider-Man have no real impact to the story? check
Confirm you were never planning crossplay in the first place? check
I try to stay pretty positive on Twitter but this makes my blood boil. https://t.co/C66J8oetwP
Even some PlayStation fans don't like the exclusivity.
Man I am kind of sad about the Spider-Man exclusivity thing.
I am a PS guy through & through (though I am thinking about getting the “Lockhart” Xbox depending on how it looks)
but I just don’t like gatekeeping!!! Guess this is where we see it’s just business sometimes 😪😢😓— Dylan (@dmc_dmcc) August 3, 2020
Fans are feeling left out.
Sucks that I'm not gonna be able to play as Spider-Man just cause I own a xbox— alex :)♡ (@CapJap10) August 3, 2020
It has some questioning console exclusive content altogether...
Can we all agree that console exclusive content sucks? Exclusive games are one thing, but when players are punished for supporting their console - paying the same amount, for the same game, for less content - the system is unfair. I wanna play as Spider-Man, too :(— Graham Shein (@GrahamShein) August 3, 2020
...while others are looking for their own exclusive.
If playstation get Spider-Man, come on Xbox, find a way for quicksilver— Cosmic Codex (@codex_cosmic) August 3, 2020
Well, that might be a way to do it...
If PlayStation's getting Spider-Man exclusively in the Avengers game, the other platforms should get the totally unrelated Night Monkey.— Gareth Armstrong - Black Lives Matter 🏳🌈 (@GarethA92) August 3, 2020
Now that's a campaign promise everyone can get behind!
If this whole Spider-Man Playstation exclusivity in Marvel's Avengers leads to the X-Men being exclusive to Xbox, I'm not going to be pleased.
Every player, regardless of platform, deserves to thwip and snikt.#MarvelsAvengers— Lewis Smith (@AgentSmiz) August 3, 2020
At the end of the day, it's going to make some people opt for the PS4 version.
Well guess I have to play Avengers on PS4
I'm a Spider-Man guy die hard in fact— WillyOspFlip19 (@WFlip97) August 3, 2020
