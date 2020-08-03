Spider-Man's PlayStation Exclusivity for Marvel's Avengers Has Many Fans Upset

Today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced that Spider-Man is coming to Marvel's Avengers. The web-slinger is now the eighth playable character announced for the game, albeit exclusively on PlayStation. Rumors about the character's appearance in the PlayStation version started to appear over the weekend, but have now been confirmed. The announcement is a major win for the PlayStation platform, but those looking forward to the Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia versions are feeling a bit left out. When it comes down to it, Spider-Man is one of the most popular superheroes of all-time, so it makes sense that some might be disappointed! Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the move.

