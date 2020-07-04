Marvel's Avengers Reveals Team Finishers

✖

Marvel's Avengers recently showed off several new pieces of gameplay and story content during their War Table event, and since then they've highlighted some of the coolest parts or elements that didn't get as much shine as others during the presentation. One of those elements is Team Finishers, which despite part of the event being dedicated to co-op play, didn't get much attention. A new clip from the game changes all that though, showing Team Finishers in action, and as you can see below, features the combination of Thor and Hulk. The attack itself looks fantastic, and while we wait to see what the other combinations will produce, you can check this one out below.

Thor and Hulk's Team Finisher starts out with Thor soaring down from the sky and landing on his opponent, bringing the full force of Mjolnir down as well and producing a giant ball of lightning. The opponent happens to be an A.I.M. Dreadbot, and while it's stunned by Thor's attack Hulk comes in and rips its arm off.

Thor then hits the ground and blasts the Dreadbot with a bolt of lightning from Mjolnir, while Hulk takes the arm he just removed and bashes the enemy with it, which just adds insult to injury. You can check it all out below.

Team Finishers are a great way to send a message to AIM. Thor and Hulk obliterate a Dreadbot by combining their Gamma and godly powers! #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/RTlAqNtGpj — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 3, 2020

"Team Finishers are a great way to send a message to AIM. Thor and Hulk obliterate a Dreadbot by combining their Gamma and godly powers! #Reassemble"

This is the kind of thing fans have been wanting to see more of since the game first debuted, and this is a promising step in the right direction. Hopefully, it won't be too long before we see what Iron Man and Ms. Marvel or Black Widow and Thor can do together, not to mention Captain America, who has been absent from everything but the initial reveal trailer.

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on September 4th, 2020.

What do you think of the Team Finishers? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Marvel's Avengers and gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.