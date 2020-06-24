Marvel's Avengers Reveals New Suits for Black Widow, Iron Man, and More

✖

Today during Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics special Marvel's Avengers War Table presentation, the pair revealed a new trailer and a look at a variety of new suits for the game's heroes, Black Widow, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Ms. Marvel. In addition to revealing a variety of suits and cosmetic items, Square Enix also reaffirmed that while some outfits will be available to unlock, others will be behind a paywall.

More specifically, while there are suits that you can unlock just by playing the game, including the classic skins for each character, there will be skins and cosmetic items that will only be available via an in-game shop. For now, there's no word on what type of pricing model will accompany the shop, but it will presumably be in line with the standard pricing model set by games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

Below, you can check out all the new skins and cosmetics via the video below (17:12 - 18:31):

As you can see, this particular part of the game does strongly emit a "games-as-a-service" vibe, which is messaging Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have seemingly been distancing themselves from, well, until today.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release worldwide on September 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, but we do know the game is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with a money-saving feature.

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source," reads an official story synopsis of the game. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of article pertaining to the upcoming Avengers game, be sure to check out all of our past and most recent coverage of the game by clicking right here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.