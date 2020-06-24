Marvel's Avengers Confirms Money-Saving Feature on PS5

✖

This week, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics confirmed Marvel's Avengers for PS5 and Xbox Series X alongside a slew of enhancements that next-gen players can look forward to. The pair also confirmed the game will have a money-saving feature that will save those who decide to double dip between this generation and next-generation some serious money.

Over on the PlayStation Blog, Crystal Dynamics confirmed that anyone who buys Marvel's Avengers on PS4, will get it a free upgrade on PS5. Xbox Series X is not mentioned, but that's because it's a PlayStation Blog post. In other words, this feature will presumably apply to Xbox Series X as well, but this hasn't been confirmed.

Elsewhere in the PlayStation Blog post, it's confirmed the game will offer "an enhanced graphics mode," as well as a high framerate mode, the latter of which will target 60 FPS at dynamic 4K resolution. Instant loading times are also teased, and again, all of this presumably applies to the Xbox Series X version of the game.

Lastly, it's confirmed that PS4 and PS5 players will be able to play with each other, and, for one last time, it's safe to assume this will be the case with Xbox One and Xbox Series X as well.

Marvel's Avengers is set to release worldwide on September 3 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview of the game:

"Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source," reads an official description of the game. "The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.