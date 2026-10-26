Marvel’s Blade Game From Arkane Gets Hopeful New Update

Marvel’s Blade from Arkane Studios has received a hopeful new update in the midst of chaos that continues to surround the developer. Last week, it was reported that Arkane only had until the middle of November to find a new buyer as Microsoft continues to look to sell off the studio. With this deadline rapidly approaching, it left not only the future of Arkane in question, but the status of Marvel’s Blade in flux. Fortunately, based on new details that have now emerged, it sounds as though Arkane now has a bit more breathing room.

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In a statement given to PC Gamer, a representative from Microsoft revealed that it has extended the deadline in which Arkane can find a new buyer by a full month. This means that Arkane no longer has to have a new deal negotiated by November 13th, but December 13th. Although one month isn’t a drastically longer period of time, it still gives Arkane much more time than once thought.

“We have extended the consultation period by one additional month as we explore options, including finding a partner to support the studio through the development work still ahead,” the Microsoft spokesperson said. “This is a defined extension, and we remain committed to keeping the Works Council informed throughout the process.”

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For Microsoft to have extended this deadline for Arkane almost certainly speaks to the fact that the studio has potential buyers lined up. If it didn’t, Microsoft feasibly wouldn’t have given the company more time to negotiate a deal and it would have simply shut down Arkane outright next month. By pushing back this deadline, it’s a clear sign that Arkane, and by proxy, Marvel’s Blade, should be able to live on.

Credible gaming reporter Jason Schreier has expressed something similar in recent days, saying that he would be “surprised” if Arkane ended up shuttering. Schreier stressed that negotiations between Arkane and any potential suitors could end up going south, but as long as this doesn’t happen, it sounds as though there is a path forward for the longtime developer.

Assuming that Marvel’s Blade does get to continue development, it will be curious to see when the game ultimately releases. Recent reports have asserted that the project is quite far along in its development, which suggests that an arrival in 2027 could be feasible. Arkane still hasn’t committed to a release window of any sort, though, which makes this trajectory simply an assumption until we hear anything official.

How do you feel about this new update tied to Arkane and Marvel’s Blade? And which company are you hoping ultimately picks up Arkane? Be sure to let me know for yourself down in the comments section.