Insomniac Games’ Xbox Game From 2014 Just Got a New Update After 12 Years

Insomniac Games’ Xbox game from 2014 just got a new update, 12 years after its launch. After debuting in 1996 with the PS1-exclusive Disruptor, Insomniac Games developed the Spyro the Dragon series alongside Sony Computer Entertainment. Then in 2002, it continued this collaboration with the Ratchet and Clank series. Between 2002 and 2012, it worked on this iconic PlayStation series while developing another PlayStation series on the side, Resistance. Then between 2012 and 2016, it left the side of Sony before ultimately coming back for a Ratchet and Clank reboot/remake and Marvel’s Spider-Man, which led to PlayStation acquiring the studio after many years of partnership and association.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In this stint away, though, its most notable game came in partnership with Xbox. Some forget about this, but in 2014 Insomniac Games shacked up with PlayStation’s mortal enemy, Xbox, and made Sunset Overdrive. Unfortunately, for Xbox, while Sunset Overdrive developed a cult following, it was not Insomniac Games at its best. It was one of the best games from Xbox during the Xbox One generation, but that isn’t saying much. Meanwhile, the series is doomed to likely be dormant forever. While PlayStation now owns the IP, Xbox owns the publishing rights to the first game, and now Insomniac Games has moved on to bigger and better things, though nobody told Marvel’s Wolverine this. All of that said, background established, Sunset Overdrive just randomly got a small update, but not for Xbox users. The new update comes courtesy of the Steam version of the game.

More precisely, after being previously listed as Unsupported on Steam Deck, Sunset Overdrive is now rated as “Playable.” It’s still not rated Steam Deck Verified, and this is because of some minor compatibility issues. As for what spurred this update to happen, we do not know. It’s also unclear what has changed or who would even submit this. Surely it wouldn’t be Insomniac Games, but it’s also not something you’d expect Xbox to handle internally either. Whatever the case, it’s good news for Steam Deck users.

Play video

An Open-World Action-Adventure Game With 2000s Style

For those unfamiliar with this title, it was released by Insomniac Games and Xbox in 2014 as a new IP. It’s an open-world action-adventure game inspired by the likes of Jet Set Radio, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, and Prince of Persia. Upon release, it earned a Metacritic score range of 81 to 83.

While it was the price of a AAA title at launch, it’s been 12 years. As a result, Sunset Overdrive is available on Steam for just $20 for those who want to check it out now on the Steam Deck. Meanwhile, for those on Xbox looking for something more modern to play, an 88-rated 2025 PS5 exclusive is coming to the Xbox Series X.