Marvel's Midnight Suns: Blade Gameplay Trailer Released

The upcoming video game Marvel's Midnight Suns has released a new gameplay trailer featuring a look at what, exactly, Blade can do in the title. This marks just the latest gameplay trailer from the game focusing on a specific character with the most recent being Magik. Developer Firaxis Games and 2K's take on a Marvel-branded, card-based strategy game is set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 2nd with a release to follow at some point later for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

Based on the new gameplay showcase, it appears that Blade's whole deal as a fighter is largely focused on smacking enemies with his, well, blade. It appears that a major component of this will also be the ability to apply Bleed stacks to enemies. Bleed, which can be on a variety of ability cards it would seem, deals damage at the end of turns while also ignoring block and resist. According to the deep dive, this makes Blade great for going up against beefy enemies. You can check out the new Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay trailer featuring Blade for yourself embedded below:

As noted above, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. There are still several characters to get their own trailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about the new Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay trailer? Are you looking forward to playing as Blade in the upcoming video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!