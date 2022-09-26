Marvel's Midnight Suns: Magik Gameplay Trailer Released

Marvel's Midnight Suns developer Firaxis Games and 2K Games have released a new gameplay showcase for the playable character Magik. As indicated in previous trailers for Marvel's Midnight Suns, her ability to teleport enemies features prominently in her mechanics and should pair nicely with just about any other hero in the game's roster.

While teleporting enemies around might sound pretty basic at first, the possibilities of this are fairly broad and expansive. For example, Magik can use portals to gather a bunch of enemies together to be attacked with other abilities or even get rid of a particularly gnarly enemy for a turn with certain cards. You can check out the gameplay showcase for Magik in Marvel's Midnight Suns for yourself embedded below:

With Soulsword in hand and extraordinary teleportation abilities at her disposal, Lilith’s army better beware of Magik!



Go in-depth into Illyana’s powerful mutant abilities through our gameplay showcase, featuring @Christopher_Odd https://t.co/ZuLI1zVrRA — Marvel's Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) September 24, 2022

While portals are far and away the big highlight of the Magik gameplay showcase, the character does have an impressive heroic ability in the form of Darkchylde, which briefly makes her invulnerable and taunt every single enemy on the map. When upgraded, Magik will also counterattack whenever she is hit during that turn. In short, it's a good way to take a breather and deal serious damage to enemies at the same time.

In general, Marvel's Midnight Suns is currently set to release for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on December 2nd. It's still set to come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch at some point. It had previously been scheduled to release on October 7th. Playable characters revealed in the title so far include the all-new hero The Hunter, Captain America, Iron Man, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, Captain Marvel, Blade, Ghost Rider, Magik, Nico Minoru, Spider-Man, and Scarlet Witch. There are still several characters to get their own trailers. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Marvel's Midnight Suns so far? Are you specifically looking forward to playing as Magik? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things Marvel and gaming!