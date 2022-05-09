Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Actor Seemingly Gives New Update on Development

✖

It looks like one of the most notable actors involved with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has given us a new update about the status of the game's development. Insomniac Games confirmed last year that the PlayStation 5 sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man was officially in the works, but didn't say much about the project outside of revealing a 2023 launch window. And while it might take a bit for us to see more of what the title will have in store, we now seem to know about how work on the game is progressing.

In a brief tweet that was shared by Tony Todd this morning, it was teased that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 still seems to be in the process of finishing motion capture (or mocap) work. Todd, who is portraying Venom in the Spider-Man sequel, said that he was up early today so that he could attend a mocap session. He didn't specifically note that this mocap would be for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but a number of fans inferred that this is what he was referring to.

Assuming that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still doing mocap, that would make sense, especially with the game's 2023 release window. Mocap work tends to finish roughly a year or so before any game ends up launching. With this in mind, Todd's tweet today might tell us that a release for Spider-Man 2 won't happen in the early portion of next year likely shouldn't be expected.

It's obviously worth stressing that we don't know if this new tweet from Todd is actually referring to his work on Marvel's Spider-Man 2 since he never outright mentions that this is the project he's doing mocap for. Still, based on what we know about what Todd is currently working on, this tweet most likely is associated with Spider-Man 2. Regardless, take this with the usual grain of salt for now.

As mentioned, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is slated to come to PS5 when it hits store shelves in 2023.