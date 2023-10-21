Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sets Up a Huge Villain in Side Quest

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 teases a massive villain for a sequel or possibly even DLC in a side quest. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the biggest games of the entire year and it's finally here. After all these years, fans are now able to dig into everything Insomniac Games has been cooking up and revealing all of the exciting secrets within it. The only villains we really knew for certain were in the game ahead of time were Venom, Kraven, and the Lizard. Now, as we've gotten much closer to launch, it has been confirmed that Mysterio, Sandman, and a couple others all make appearances in the game in a rather significant way.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a plethora of side quests for players to tackle. Some of them are fairly standard and see Spidey helping out civilians in ordinary ways. Others revolve around big villains, some of whom aren't even really formally introduced until the end of their respective quests. If you want to see for yourself, unspoiled, we highly recommend completing the side quest revolving around the arsonists cult. Peter will receive a call asking for some help from firemen early on, make sure you do that and do the handful of missions associated with it if you want to see the big twist. Everything beyond this point will be a spoiler.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sets Up a Huge Villain

At the end of the arsonist side quest line, the cult leader manages to escape. As he does so, Spider-Man is trapped under a train. The villain reveals he has a special red symbiote that he has captured and plans to unleash carnage. If that wasn't on the nose enough for you, after the mission ends, Yuri calls you and tells you he goes by the name of Cletus Kasady who is the alter ego of Carnage. As the name implies, he's basically pure evil. Yuri notes she's going to spend some time tracking him down but it could take months, maybe even years. With that said, it seems likely he will appear in DLC or even Marvel's Spider-Man 3.

Will There Be Marvel's Spider-Man 2 DLC?

Insomniac Games has not officially announced any DLC for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but they haven't said there won't be any either. It's possible they're saving an announcement until players discover these secrets for themselves so they can do a more spoiler-y marketing push. The first game had three DLC installments, all of which directly connected to each other. Whether or not Insomniac Games will return to this format is a total mystery at the moment.