Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First Look at J. Jonah Jameson

Former Daily Bugle head and current podcaster J. Jonah Jameson was more often heard than seen in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4 through his “Just the Facts” podcast. He’s returning again in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales to shout more claims about the heroes via his broadcasts, and we’ve now gotten a first look at what he’ll look like when players come across him in the game. We also see that Jameson hasn’t lost his vigor at all and is still set on framing Spider-Man and anyone who works with him as a menace, but this time, he’s put a festive twist on things.

The video below from Game Informer gives us out first look at Jameson in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. While Peter Parker and Miles Morales battle Rhino as the villain as the iron-clad battering ram charges through buildings, the pair and their antagonist eventually burst through Jameson’s studio where he was apparently preparing to record the next episode of “Just the Facts.” Jameson’s busy working on his insults that he’ll direct at Spider-Man during the show when the heroes and Rhino come crashing through one side of the studio and out the other to give Jameson some inspiration for his verbal assault.

An interesting detail about the footage is how Jameson responds to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man compared to how he responds to Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. The latter quips that Jameson is “looking good” when he flies through on Rhino’s back, but it’s only after Parker says he looks “very festive” that Jameson begins his tirade. Perhaps it’s just the clever timing at work since he waited for both of them to exit, but it fits into his established relationship with Spider-Man from the first game either way. We’ll see how he develops his own opinions about Morales when we see more of the game since the “Just the Facts” podcast will indeed be returning again to grace players with Jameson’s voice while they’re exploring the city.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales takes place in the winter around a year after the first game concluded for those wondering why Jameson’s dressed up in a Santa suit. We’ll likely see more of Jameson in previews of the game before its launch, but even if we don’t see a ton of him in the game, we can definitely expect to hear him.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales releases on November 12th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.