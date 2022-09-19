Marvel's Spider-Man Modder Shows Off Dizzying First-Person Camera Footage

In developer Insomniac Games' Spider-Man titles, including the recently released Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC, swinging through the streets as Spider-Man is easily one of the top selling points. The momentum and traversal of it all almost feel magical, but it's all done with a third-person camera viewing Spider-Man from the outside rather than from his point of view. Modder jedijosh920 has changed all that up, however, by instead moving it to his point of view... to nauseating result.

The mod itself seems to be something that jedijosh920 has cooked up but not uploaded to the likes of Nexus Mods quite yet, and the video promoting it is couched as if it were a look at what the first-person point of view could look like in the upcoming sequel, but the reality is that it is a PC mod for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered. You can check out what it looks like for yourself embedded below:

The footage captured by jedijosh920 is absolutely dizzying, showcasing what web-slinging around New York City actually looks like from Peter Parker's position as he flips, zooms, and generally crawls around on buildings. It's not entirely, completely unwatchable, but it certainly offers a strong argument for why Insomniac Games didn't implement something similar. While it's possible to make out what's happening at any given moment, controlling a character like this feels like it might be particularly difficult for anyone.

As noted above, the mod adding the first-person camera to Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered does not appear to be live on Nexus Mods as of yet, but modder jedijosh920 has plenty of other mods available for the video game on there. Broadly speaking, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 5 and was recently released for the PC as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular Spider-Man video game from Insomniac Games right here.

[H/T PC Gamer]