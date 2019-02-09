‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ PS4’s Mary Jane Comes to Life With This Cosplay

We’ve seen some incredible cosplay creations from Marvel’s Spider-Man fans of Peter Parker himself, but one cosplayer in particular decided to show off her love for the PlayStation 4 exclusive by bringing Mary Jane to life in stunning detail.

Cosplay is phenomenal, but some take their craft to the next level with perfectly executed makeup. Afterall, theater makeup has been used for centuries to alter the appearance of one’s appearance and that’s exactly what this cosplayer did to become the Spider-Man character:

The naturally blond cosplayer Alexandra Seryogina has quite the interesting portfolio filled with game, comics, and tv show characters. Her Mary Jane however was too good not to share not necessarily because of the craft, but how uncanny the resemeblence is:

