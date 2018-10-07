‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Lets You Web Up Rats

Marvel’s Spider-Man has it all: an epic Marvel story, a variety of content, excellent web-swinging, an impressive roster of villains, a beautifully and meticulously crafted Manhattan, and of course, the ability to shoot webs at rats (its most important feature).

That’s right, not only can you unleash Peter Parker’s web-shooter on villains and criminals, but on New York City’s real problem: rats.

If you didn’t realize or notice this while playing through Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’re probably one of many. But one more observant Marvel’s Spider-Man player recently made the discovery and shared it with the world via Reddit.

Beyond being either the target of a cruel Spidey or an unfortunate piece of collateral damage, the rats don’t seem too phased, unlike villains and criminals throughout the game, which begs the question: who’s really running the city? Is it Fisk? Norman Osborn? Or is it the RATS?

It’s unclear whether or not you can “kill” the rats with enough web-shooting — though if this was the case, I’m sure PETA would have already been all over it. You probably can’t, or at least, shouldn’t be able to. If you’ve ever lived in New York City, you will know these little guys are invincible, and that a hack like Peter Parker stands absolutely no chance against a hungry or cornered rat.

This epic revelation also opens the door of so many other possibilities. For example, can you web up Pigeons? How about BOAT PEOPLE? Can you web a rat to the side of a building? There’s so many questions, and so little answers. However, the Marvel’s Spider-Man community is a thorough bunch, and so I bet they will have all of these answers and more soon enough.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4.

Now, excuse me, but I have some rats to find and cover with web and take selfies with.