‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Is the First Game to Get Marvel’s Seal of Approval

Marvel has had no shortage of games based on its superhero universe, but Marvel’s Spider-Man is reportedly the first game to gain Marvel‘s seal of approval with the instantly recognizable flipbook opening featured in the game.

The Marvel Flipbook opening is one that anyone who’s seen a Marvel movie or similar products will recognize, though it’s easy to see it so many times that it starts to get overlooked. One place that you won’t have seen it in the past though is in the games based on Marvel’s characters, but you will see it in Marvel’s Spider-Man on the PlayStation 4. FANDOM reported that Insomniac Games’ James Stevenson said that this is the first game to be allowed to use that logo, thus giving it Marvel’s seal of approval.

“You may have noticed that our most recent trailers feature the Marvel flipbook logo at the beginning,” said James Stevenson, community director at Insomniac Games said during a play session with Marvel’s Spider-Man. “It’s the first time ever that a Marvel video game has been given permission to use that logo. When you see that Marvel flipbook, it’s like a seal of quality. That’s when you kind of get the chills and think, ‘this is a Marvel experience. This is a blockbuster experience.’”

Speaking to FANDOM, Stevenson said that the partnership between Insomniac Games and Marvel was a close one with Marvel reported being “so impressed by the title and what it did for the character that it gave the game its official seal of approval.”

Stevenson went on to say that even the people working for Marvel realized that the game was something special, something more than past games based on the Marvel universe. He said that the “main person” in charge of Marvel’s video content in New York said that they weren’t even fond of video games, but after seeing the Spider-Man presentation during E3, they said they’d have to buy a PlayStation 4 just so they can play the new game.

“But it wasn’t until right at the end that Marvel was like, ‘ok, the level of polish and presentation is good enough for our seal of approval,’” Stevenson said. “So I think they are happy with it. I’m sure not just Marvel Games, but Marvel as a whole are excited about our Spider-Man game. Hopefully they will get behind it in a big way.”

The Marvel Flipbook opening is one that you’ll see at the beginning of trailer such as the teaser for the game’s first DLC as well as when you start up Marvel’s Spider-Man after to releases on September 7.