Hilarious ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Miles Morales Bug Completely Breaks The Game

Open-world games are hot-beds for bugs, and Marvel’s Spider-Man is no exception. While bugs don’t plague the PlayStation 4 exclusive as much as many other games of its type, since launch, players have been reporting and posting a variety of glitches they have encountered during their time behind the mask.

Some of these bugs have been virtually gamebreaking, but most have been nothing more than minor grievances that have supplied the game’s official Reddit page with a ton of gold.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One bug multiple players have reported is one that involves Miles Morales and one of his stealth sections. With the bug, the game glitches and replaces Miles Morales with Spider-Man, as if it was Peter Parker meant to be doing the mission. But it doesn’t stop there.

In addition to swapping the characters, the game also turns Spidey into Mr. Fantastic, stretching his body out and into some freakishly tall web slinger who looks like he belongs guarding the paint on the LA Lakers.

The visual gag would be one thing, but it actually kind of breaks the game, making it harder for players to go pass the guards undetected. Luckily, the problem can be fixed in many ways, such as abandoning the mission and going back, or by getting to the next checkpoint.

Personally, I don’t see much wrong in the video. In fact, I would prefer if my Spider-Man always looked like that. Maybe criminals would be more scared rather than think — somehow — it’s a good idea to fist fight Spidey rather than just surrender.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available exclusively for the PlayStation 4. And luckily bugs like this aren’t very common in the game, so if you haven’t already, don’t feel hesitant about checking it out. I, unfortunately, never came across a single bug like this during my playthrough.

As you may know, the game’s first piece of DLC, The Heist, which stars Black Cat, is scheduled to release next week on October 23.

For more news, media, and information on the game, as well as all things Spider-Man, click here.