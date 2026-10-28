Insomniac Leak Reveals Important New Details on Upcoming X-Men Game

New information on Insomniac’s upcoming X-Men video game has appeared on the internet directly from the studio itself. Long before Insomniac and PlayStation even released Marvel’s Wolverine, a high-profile leak tied to the company revealed that there were already plans in motion for an X-Men game to come about down the road. While Insomniac has yet to officially talk about this X-Men project, the conclusion of Wolverine clearly indicated that the studio is working on a follow-up. Now, based on new details that have arrived, we have a small idea of what the game will entail.

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Spotted in a new job listing, Insomniac is currently looking to bring aboard a “Staff Hero Designer” to work with the studio in the future. The role doesn’t specifically mention that this potential hire will end up working directly on the X-Men game, but it does state that they will be in charge of designing new playable characters. Although there’s a chance that this position could be tied to Marvel’s Spider-Man 3, which is also presumed to be in the works at Insomniac, the broad outline of this rule, in association with it being posted right after Marvel’s Wolverine has released, makes it incredibly likely that this is for X-Men.

Perhaps the most important reveal in this listing is the aforementioned tease that this future project will feature multiple playable characters. This is pivotal because it tells us that X-Men will have different characters for users to control throughout the experience, all of which will certainly have their own unique skills and powers. While many would have assumed this to be the case in Insomniac’s X-Men game, Marvel’s Wolverine notably had no playable characters beyond Wolverine himself. For this listing to contain this info at the very least verifies that X-Men won’t again lock players into only controlling Wolverine and no one else.

Although it’s nice to see news for this X-Men game now beginning to emerge, it’ll likely be a very long time until we see anything from this title in an official capacity. As mentioned, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 will almost certainly end up being the next major project from Insomniac, with leaks suggesting a new Ratchet and Clank game is also on the horizon. This would lead to X-Men not launching until well into the PlayStation 6 generation at the earliest. As such, be prepared to wait quite a bit longer until we see a first trailer, let alone gameplay footage, from Insomniac’s Wolverine sequel.

[H/T Insider Gaming]