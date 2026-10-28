PlayStation Plus Free Games for November 2026 Announced

The next wave of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of November 2026 have been announced. Throughout October, PS Plus subscribers at every tier have been able to add Hunt: Showdown 1896, F1 25, and Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 to their digital library. While this slate features a diverse array of games, many PS Plus members have generally viewed it as one of the weaker lineups on the service throughout 2026. Now, with the calendar nearly turning over to November, PlayStation has revealed what will be coming next to its subscription platform, and it happens to be just a bit better.

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Set to roll out next week on November 3rd, PlayStation Plus users will be able to get Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, and Monster Train 2. Of this group, Dead Island 2 is being pitched as the marquee release of the month, as the first-person action game is the lone AAA release on PS Plus. Despite being a few years old at this point, Dead Island 2 was received somewhat positively upon its launch in 2023. The only downside of its addition to PS Plus is that the game has been heavily discounted plenty of times in the past, with it frequently having sold for under $10. As such, PS Plus users aren’t saving a lot of money by having it hit the service for free.

Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, however, sweetens this array for November quite a bit, as it contains three games in a single package. As its name implies, this collection features the fourth, fifth, and sixth mainline entries in the beloved Tomb Raider, which encompasses a handful of entries that originally released across PS1 and PS2. With the new remake of the original Tomb Raider launching in early 2027, this collection is a solid addition to PS Plus for those looking to return to the roots of the series.

Lastly, Monster Train 2 might be the least-known game hitting PS Plus in November, but it’s also arguably the best of the bunch. This roguelike deckbuilder was released last year and was met with an incredibly positive response from both critics and players alike, with the game boasting an 87/100 score on Metacritic. As a result, if you’re looking for a new deckbuilder and haven’t given the Monster Train games a shot before, this is the perfect opportunity to give the series a spin.

What do you happen to think about November’s wave of games coming to PlayStation Plus? And are there any titles here that you’re definitely going to download and play for yourself? Be sure to let me know your own thoughts down in the comments section.