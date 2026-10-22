New Mass Effect Trailer Leaks Online a Day After Its Cancellation and BioWare Shut Down

Yesterday, Electronic Arts announced it was shutting down BioWare and cancelling its ongoing new Mass Effect game, the first in the sci-fi RPG series since 2017. Now, a day later, a former BioWare developer has leaked a new trailer for the game, which has supposedly been done for months, and was likely going to be revealed soon, possibly on N7 Day next month, aka on November 7.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the moment of publishing, the trailer hasn’t been taken down by Electronic Arts, but there is a good chance this will rapidly change. Until then, it can be viewed HERE. The trailer itself reveals a brand-new, ex-military protagonist, shutting down speculation that Commander Shepard was poised to return. It also features Liara T’Soni, one of the most popular characters in the original trilogy. That said, we already knew she was coming back, so this part isn’t a surprise. The trailer then ends with a “coming soon” screen. Of course, there are other details that can be gleaned from the trailer, including all of the in-game N7 branding, but nothing particularly salient.

The beginning of the trailer notes the game uses pre-production assets and is the product of a “small team.” Sometimes trailers like these are for internal use only, but this appears to be a marketing trailer; however, without the watermarks and such, we can’t confirm this right now.

Mass Effect Fans Are Gutted

Unfortunately, for Mass Effect fans, it looks great. And now it is never going to see the light of day. The series may continue in the future, but it won’t be at BioWare, and it won’t be this game. As you would expect, fan reactions so far are gutted.

“I know that only 50 people were working on the game when it was cancelled, so this isn’t really representative of what a finished product would’ve looked like. But this looks sick,” reads a comment on the leak from the Mass Effect Reddit page.

Another fan adds, “To be honest, my expectations weren’t very high to begin with, but I was willing to try anything Mass Effect just for a glimpse of that world I dearly love. It’s such a shame that it’ll never come to be, but the first few seconds brought me back to that world for a bit

It is worth noting that this trailer has not been verified. To this end, there has been no formal comment from EA or any confirmed developer who was working on the game. If this is somehow a fake, it is a very, very impressive fake, but there is a chance of this being the case, albeit a very, very slim chance.

It’s somewhat common for cancelled games to leak out over time, but it almost never happens this quickly. Now that this trailer has leaked, though, the floodgates may open not just on this game, but what has been happening in BioWare for years that led to this moment.