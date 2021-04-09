✖

Next month's release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition has now officially gone gold. The news was shared on social media this afternoon from BioWare director Mac Walters, which confirms that the game's principle work has now wrapped up. It also means that you can definitely pre-order the game with confidence at this point without fear of it being delayed.

"Mass Effect Legendary Edition has gone gold!" Walters said in his tweet. "It's been quite a journey - time to celebrate briefly. Maybe even dance a little... if that's you're thing." Walters went on to share a brief chip from Mass Effect Legendary Edition of Commander Shepard doing the "Shepard Shuffle" as it has come to be known.

As stated before, the fact that Mass Effect Legendary Edition has now gone gold means that the game should absolutely hit its May release date. While that normally wouldn't be a big deal, a litany of games have been delayed so far in 2021 primarily due to constraints that have been placed on development studios because of the pandemic. As such, for BioWare to reaffirm today that Legendary Edition won't be missing its release date is surely exciting for those who were planning to pick the game up.

Fortunately, if you are one of those people who is looking to return to this popular trilogy, you don't have much longer to wait. Mass Effect Legendary Edition is set to release next month on May 14th and it will be playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Are you planning to snag Mass Effect Legendary Edition for yourself next month? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or shoot me your response on Twitter at @MooreMan12.