Deathloop Delayed Once Again

✖

Arkane Lyon's upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC video game Deathloop has been delayed once again. While it had most recently been set to release on May 21st, the developer this morning announced that the release date has now been delayed to September 14th. As is typical for these sorts of delays, like the previous one for Deathloop, the reason given is that the developer wants to ensure the quality of the video game prior to launch rather than after.

"We've made the decision to delay the launch of DEATHLOOP to September 14, 2021," the statement from the developer, attributed to game director Dinga Bakaba, art director Sebastien Mitton, and the rest of the team, reads in part. "We're committed to quality and preserving our team’s ambitions for DEATHLOOP while ensuring the health and safety of everyone at Arkane. We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience."

Here is how Bethesda officially describes the upcoming video game:

"As Colt, players are trapped in a time loop on the enigmatic island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. The only chance for escape is to break the loop by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. However, lurking in the shadows is rival assassin Julianna, equipped with her own equally powerful abilities and weapons, on a mission to protect the loop by assassinating Colt, and restarting the cycle."

As noted above, Deathloop is now scheduled to launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC on September 14th. It had most recently been set to release in May. Considering that Xbox purchased Bethesda, the parent company of developer Arkane Studios, it seems like it will inevitably release for the Xbox Series X|S at some point as well. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Deathloop right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Deathloop so far? Are you still planning to pick it up later this year? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!