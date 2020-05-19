New Mega Man Comic Announced

BOOM! Studios today announced a new Mega Man comic book series, Mega Man: Fully Charged, based on the animated television series of the same name. The new six-issue comic series, created in partnership with WildBrain Ltd. and Dentsu Entertainment USA, is penned by Mega Man: Fully Charged television series writers A.J. Marchisello and Marcus Rinehart, and will feature art from Stefano Simeone.

If you're not familiar, Mega Man: Fully Charged features a slightly different take on the iconic property developed by Man of Action Entertainment with a character called Aki Light transforming into Mega Man. Man of Action Entertainment is perhaps best known for its work on the Ben 10 franchise and Big Hero 6: The Series. It's currently unclear how exactly the new comic series fits into the show beyond the fact that it's based on it.

"Having worked on the Mega Man: Fully Charged television series, we're honored to help usher this story from screen to page. Man of Action's unique take is a Mega-fan's dream, and thanks to BOOM! Studios, that dream has come true," Marchisello and Rinehart said as part of the press release.

"I can’t believe I’m working on something that I grew up with and enjoyed so much when I was a kid," Simeone said in the same press release. "I’m very happy to be working on a new Mega Man comic book, and I can’t wait to share my enthusiasm and excitement on the pages of this series with readers and fans everywhere!"

Here's how BOOM! Studios describes the upcoming comic series:

"After Mega Man’s father Dr. Light is kidnapped, a shocking truth rocks Mega Man’s world as it seems the Robot Masters know more about his secret history than he does. But as Dr. Wily’s machinations trigger Mega Man’s forgotten memories of the brutal human/robot war, our hero is left to question just who he is and if he can trust anything or anyone – including the man he calls father."

Megan Man: Fully Charged #1 is scheduled to release this August. BOOM! Studios does note in the announcement that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that the final release schedule is subject to change, however. The show of the same name ran for 52 episodes on Cartoon Network. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mega Man franchise right here.

