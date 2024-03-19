Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Is Getting Big Improvements, Says Konami

Konami has acknowledged the shortcomings that many fans found with the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and has promised that big improvements are on the horizon. This past year, Konami released a bundle of Metal Gear titles from the past which notably included Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2, and Metal Gear Solid 3. While a number of longtime fans were thrilled to have these games on modern hardware, the collection was also found to be quite lacking on the graphical front. Luckily, Konami seems to have taken this feedback into account and will be working on new updates for the game soon.

Outlined in a new video dubbed the "Metal Gear Production Hotline", Konami shared news on upcoming developments tied to the Metal Gear franchise. In this video, producer Noriaki Okamura opened up about the problems associated with Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 and specifically pointed to the visuals. It was said that these graphics were found to be disappointing by players as they merely reached the same fidelity that had already been seen on previous hardware. As a result, those at Konami said that new updates for Master Collection Vol. 1 are going to release in the future that will upscale the fidelity to a higher resolution. However, it was said that this patch will take a bit to come about.

Perhaps the best takeaway from Konami with this news is that, clearly, the publisher knows it dropped the ball with Master Collection Vol. 1 and it won't want to make the same mistake with future Metal Gear collections. Currently, Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 has yet to be announced, but it's clear that Konami will release this bundle at some point. Whenever Master Collection Vol. 2 does arrive, hopefully, it will include these late fixes that Konami is trying to now implement in the first collection.

[H/T Games Radar]