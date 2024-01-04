Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Gets a Release Window

Konami has not given Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater -- the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 -- a release date or even a release window. The expectation is that it will release via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S this year, 2024, but this has not been confirmed or even teased. However, PlayStation may have just spilled the beans before a formal announcement as it has highlighted it as a 2024 release over on the official PlayStation website.

This is not a hard confirmation that the game will release in 2024, but it's as close as you are going to get. If anybody other than Konami knows when this is going to release, it is PlayStation. That said, this could be an error or just speculation from the part of PlayStation, but this seems unlikely. Whatever the case, if the game is indeed coming out this year, it will likely be later in the year at this point, otherwise a date would have been given already.

Right now, Konami and PlayStation have not commented on any of this speculation. We don't expect this to change as both almost never comment on speculation, but if either does this time, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snaker Eater is in development for PC, PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Currently, it looks like it is poised to release sometime this year. Below, you can read more about the remake, courtesy of an official game description.

"Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear. Rival nations are secretly developing weapons that could threaten the future of mankind. Deep in the jungle, an elite soldier must combine stealth with survival to infiltrate the enemy and stop a weapon of mass destruction from triggering the largest full-scale war the world has ever seen."