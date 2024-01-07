Konami Comments on Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Leaks

PlayStation recently highlighted games releasing in 2024 via the PS5. Included amongst these games is Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. PlayStation does not divulge specific release dates for either game, but implies they will be out in 2024, something Konami has not said a peep about. The assumption was these games would come out in 2024, but this has never been said one way or another by Konami.

To this end, Gematsu reached out to Konami about PlayStation highlighting the pair of games as 2024 releases and asked if they could confirm these release windows. Responding, Konami simply said, "Please wait for the announcement in the future." Obviously, this is not a hard commitment, but if the information was false, you'd assume Konami would say as much.

In short, they did not deny the news. What significance this has, who knows. But as we said when PlayStation spotlighted the pair of games as 2024 releases, this was not by accident. They, at the very least, are under the impression the games could come out this year.

Silent Hill 2

"Having received a letter from his deceased wife, James heads to where they shared so many memories, in the hope of seeing her one more time: Silent Hill. There, by the lake, he finds a woman eerily similar to her...My name...is Maria," the woman smiles. Her face, her voice... She's just like her. Experience a master-class in psychological survival horror-lauded as the best in the series-on the latest hardware with chilling visuals and visceral sounds."

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

"Discover the origin story of iconic military operative Snake and begin to unravel the plot of the legendary Metal Gear series. Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater brings unprecedented new graphics, immersive stealth action gameplay and sounds to its riveting story as players once again return to the world of Metal Gear. Rival nations are secretly developing weapons that could threaten the future of mankind. Deep in the jungle, an elite soldier must combine stealth with survival to infiltrate the enemy and stop a weapon of mass destruction from triggering the largest full-scale war the world has ever seen."