Did a Metal Gear Solid Remake Just Get Teased by Konami?

Did Konami just tease that it will be revealing its much-reported remake of a Metal Gear Solid game from the past in 2023? This is a question that a number of fans have been asking over the past day after those in charge at the publisher behind the Metal Gear Solid series released a new message to end 2022. And while nothing in this statement is directly tied to Metal Gear Solid, that hasn't kept fans from believing that an announcement associated with the series is right around the corner.

In a note shared with Famitsu (via Gematsu) recently, Konami producer Noriaki Okamura teased some plans that the company has in store for next year. Although Okamura's description of the coming year was quite broad, he said that Konami's keyword for 2023 will be "long-awaited." Additionally, he went on to add that, "2023 will be a year of many announcements!" When taking both of these statements into account at once, many fans naturally assumed that Konami will be revealing new titles next year that have been long in development.

One major reason why fans think that what Okamura has said could be tied to Metal Gear Solid is because of his own history with the franchise. Previously, Okamura has served as a producer on various Metal Gear titles, including the latest installment in the series Metal Gear Survive. As such, if anyone was going to know about plans tied to Metal Gear Solid that would be in the cards at Konami, Okamura would be one such individual.

Beyond this, though, as mentioned previously, the past couple of years have brought with them many reports associated with new versions of previous Metal Gear titles. Perhaps the most prominent report on this front has claimed that developer Virtuous is currently working on a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. While Konami has yet to confirm that this will be true, it's starting to seem increasingly likely that we could get more details about this in 2023.

What would you like to see next from the Metal Gear Solid series? And do you think that Konami will make a new announcement associated with the franchise next year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.