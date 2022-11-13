Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake Rumors Intensify Following New Evidence

The long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake is looking even more likely thanks to new evidence. The Metal Gear Solid series is one of the most beloved franchises in gaming thanks to Hideo Kojima's rich storytelling skills, impeccable and unique game design abilities, and knack for creating some incredibly iconic and layered characters. There are few people able to make a game like Hideo Kojima and the Metal Gear Solid series are shining examples of that. While they're far from the only stealth action games out there, they had a level of depth that few other games could even thing to achieve. Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater in particular was praised for its story and has a number of some of the most memorable moments in the history of gaming.

For a while, there have been a lot of rumors of a Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake from Virtuos. It's been a lot of whispers and speculation, but last month, the developer seemingly teased that it's happening. In a recent recruiting video, fans spotted an Art of Metal Gear Solid book lying on the desk of an employee, which only caused rumors to heat up. Virtuos is primarily known for being a support studio on a number of major games, so they've worked with all of the biggest names in the industry. One Reddit user noted that Konami was listed on the Virtuos client page, leading to intense speculation that this was related to the Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater remake. However, it's probably just a big coincidence. Virtuos has worked with Konami in the past on games like Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain as a support studio.

This doesn't mean the studio isn't working on this reported remake, but it also doesn't mean that it is either. The Game Awards are in December and it's entirely possible this remake could get an official reveal there. Only time will tell, but many fans are hopeful to see the beloved game reimagined for modern hardware.

[H/T PlayStation Lifestyle]