Microsoft Hosting Inside Xbox Episode Live From Gamescom, May Include Fallout 76 Details

Microsoft has seen traction with our news today, including the debut of two new games in the Xbox One backward compatibility program and introducing a pair of new controllers we need in our collection. But it appears that the publisher is just getting started for the month, as it has huge plans for Gamescom next week.

In a new Xbox Wire blog post, the company re-confirmed that it will host a live Inside Xbox episode straight from the show floor, set to air from Cologne, Germany on Tuesday, August 21 at 7:30 AM PDT. While that is a bit earlier than usual, keep in mind they’re broadcasting live from halfway across the globe across all social channels, including Mixer, Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

The team has already confirmed that the Inside Xbox show will be home to new information on games like State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and the upcoming Forza Horizon 4. However, it has also promised “breaking news, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen content for many other games,” so we could be seeing some cool things pop up.

You can check out a brief trailer for the Inside Xbox episode above, which also teases Fallout 76, indicating that we might finally get word on when the forthcoming B.E.T.A. will take place. That’s an estimated guess, but Gamescom seems just as good a place as any to reveal the info fans of the series have been waiting for.

We’ll be watching and letting you know what all gets revealed during the hour-plus long showcase, and hopefully we’ll see a genuine surprise or two show up. The company has already previously promised that it’s bringing some new Xbox One bundles to the show, along with 25 games, including first and third party titles. And it didn’t list specifically what games just yet, so there is obviously room for more.

We’ll see what happens in just a few days. Hopefully we’ll also get filled in on what’s going on with Crackdown 3, since we’ve been waiting on that game for what feels like an eternity. A new beta would hit the spot, at the very least.