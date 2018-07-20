Microsoft “Investing Aggressively” In Improving the Gaming Experience, More Content

The Xbox team honored their promise of a thrilling E3 2018 showcase and with Phil Spencer at the helm? The brand is finally returning back to its gaming roots. During the most recent quarterly financial conference call with Microsoft, Chief Operating Officer Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood discussed where the future will lead for the gaming platform and how they are dedicated to hitting the ground running.

We had already previously covered that Microsoft has netted ten billion dollars to its name, and Nadella explained what that means for future endeavors:

“In gaming, we’re pursuing our expansive opportunity from the way games are created and distributed, to how they’re played and viewed, surpassing ten billion revenue this year for the first time. We’re investing aggressively in content, community, and cloud services across every end-point to expand usage and deepen engagement with gamers.

The combination of Xbox Live Game Pass subscription and Mixer are driving record levels of growth and engagement.”

The COO also added about the trail of recent acquisitions for the company and how they are looking to bridge the gap between mobile, PC, and console gaming. The five new gaming studios that they’ve added to their team, announced during E3, are all there to help build up their first-party content line-up back to the impressive library it had in generations past.

It’s good to see that the Xbox brand is back in good hands. As much as I love my Xbox, the console name has been tarnished through the years under previous leadership. It’s shifted away from gaming and more into an entertainment console – which is not what Xbox was all about. Xbox used to have amazing exclusives (remember when Mass Effect was originally an Xbox only game?) with an exciting library for fans to enjoy. Through the years that’s tapered off a bit, but Phil Spencer has been nothing but transparent with fans since his takeover and we are finally beginning to see the fruits of his labor.

With over 500 titles added to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list, the accessible Games Pass, and more first-party games down the pipeline – it’s a good time to jump back into the world of Xbox if you haven’t already done so.