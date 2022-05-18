Minecraft Reveals New Angry Birds DLC

✖

Minecraft has revealed its latest official collaboration, which features content based on Angry Birds. Developed by official Minecraft partner Oreville Studios, the Angry Birds DLC puts players in the role of Red, as you work to free your kidnapped friends and recover stolen eggs. More characters become playable after being rescued, and their unique abilities will help to defeat the plans of the Pigs. The DLC is available now for 1,340 Minecoins, but players that want to rep Angry Birds in the game without spending any money can also get Red's Hoodie item in the game's Dressing Room for free.

A trailer for the new DLC can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Fans that wish to purchase the DLC can do so right here.

The Bad Piggies are in Minecraft! Rescue the birds' eggs in the @AngryBirds adventure world by @OrevilleStudios and get a free item in the Dressing Room!



For fans of the Angry Birds franchise, this looks like it could be a lot of fun! Oreville Studios seemed to work closely on this DLC with Angry Birds creator Rovio Entertainment, and the results clearly speak for themselves. In the trailer above, there's a lot of attention to detail, and the character designs are pretty much perfect. Hopefully, the DLC itself will prove to be enjoyable for fans of Minecraft and Angry Birds alike!

While some might find it unusual to see this kind of official collaboration in Minecraft, the game has featured licensed content based on a number of video game franchises in the past. Notably, DLC based on Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog franchise released in the game last year. That content has remained available in the game since, but it also received a surprise update last month, just in time for the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It remains to be seen what major video game license will get the Minecraft treatement next, but hopefully it will be handled as well as these two have been!

Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

