Minecraft Gives Sonic the Hedgehog DLC a Surprise Update

Last year, Minecraft released DLC content in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the original Sonic the Hedgehog video game. With Sonic the Hedgehog 2 releasing in theaters later this week, that DLC has now been updated, adding new content. Players will now be able to check out the Labyrinth Zone, as well as new skins based on the movies. As with the previous DLC, the new content was developed by Gamemode One, an official Minecraft partner that has also worked on the game’s Pac-Man content. The DLC can be purchased for 1,340 Minecoins, but today’s update is free to those that already own it.

The announcement from Gamemode One can be found embedded below. Readers interested in downloading the content can do so right here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We're so excited to introduce you to the #SonicMovie2 update, now with Labyrinth Zone, and so much more!



The same Minecraft Sonic you love, now with ✨ even more to love ✨ pic.twitter.com/tAVNl5cLa5 — Gamemode One (@gmodeone) April 5, 2022

Today’s update came as a big surprise to fans of Minecraft and Sonic! Given that nearly a year has passed since the DLC first dropped, many assumed that there would not be any additional content made available. Of course, the timing couldn’t be better. It’s unclear whether Gamemode One will continue to add more Sonic content, but if reception is strong enough, it certainly seems possible!

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in theaters on April 8th. While the first movie primarily focused on Sonic, Dr. Robotnik, and the human cast, the sequel will include more characters from the classic Sega games, including Miles “Tails” Prower, and Knuckles the Echidna. Skins based on both of these characters were already made available as part of the Minecraft DLC when it first released, and it also included skins based on Amy Rose, Shadow the Hedgehog, and more. In total, more than 29 skins are offered as part of this DLC, so Sonic fans will definitely want to check this out, if they haven’t already!

Minecraft is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of Minecraft‘sSonic the Hedgehog DLC? Are you excited about today’s new update? Let us knowin the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!