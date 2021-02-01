MLB The Show 21 Release Date Announced for PlayStation and Xbox

✖

Much like we were promised yesterday, Sony San Diego Studio has now revealed the first details on MLB The Show 21. The leaks that we had heard previously over this past weekend have largely turned out to be accurate, although the release date itself is a bit further out than normal.

MLB The Show 21 was formally unveiled today and was revealed to be releasing on April 20, 2021. As expected, PlayStation Studios unveiled that this year’s iteration will be launching across PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, in addition to a first-time arrival on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game’s cover athlete was also confirmed to be that of Fernando Tatis Jr. from the San Diego Padres, much as we expected.

In typical MLB The Show fashion, there are a ton of various editions of the game to pick up. The standard edition is fairly straightforward, although the next-gen iterations on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will retail for $10 a bit more at $69.99. Meanwhile, the game’s Collector’s Edition has been announced, but not yet revealed. Sony San Diego Studio says the full unveiling will come later this week on February 3rd. Perhaps the only downside when it comes to which platform you’re looking to get is that MLB The Show 21 seemingly won’t offer free next-gen upgrades.

That being said, the news isn’t all bad. In what is likely the best element of all with MLB The Show 21, the sports sim will promote both cross-play and cross-progression functionality. This means that players across all of the game’s various platforms will be able to play with one another. In addition, you’ll also be able to transfer all of your content (outside of Stubs) to different platforms if you ever opt to do so.

Likely the biggest downside for many in the midst of all of this news is that, for the moment at least, it doesn’t look like MLB The Show 21 will be coming to Nintendo Switch or PC this year. In the past, it was made clear that the series could (and likely would) be coming to both of these platforms in due time. However, 2021 doesn’t seem to be the year in which this will transpire unless another announcement is made regarding these platforms in the future.

For now, we still haven’t seen any gameplay of MLB The Show 21, but that will likely change relatively soon given that the game is out in a little over two months. We’ll keep you up to date with all of the latest news on this year’s release moving forward, so stay tuned to our coverage here at ComicBook.com.

So how do you feel about MLB The Show 21 based on what we have heard so far? And if you’re someone who plays on Xbox, are you finally going to snag the game for yourself this year? Let me know down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.