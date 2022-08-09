New MLB The Show 22 Update Available Now, Patch Notes Unveiled

A new update for MLB The Show 22 has today gone live across all of the game's platforms for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. With the current MLB season in its final months, this year's edition of MLB The Show is also beginning to reach the end of its life cycle. Still, that hasn't prevented developer San Diego Studio from releasing a sizable new patch for the game today.

For the most part, this new update for MLB The Show 22 looks to fix a number of lingering bugs that have been in the game. Some of these problems have been tied to multiplayer, co-op, and Road to the Show, while others have specifically been associated with the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

In addition to fixing these troubles, this patch for MLB The Show 22 also adds a couple of new features as well. Notably, this includes some new minor league props that players can use in the game's Stadium Creator mode. While nothing that has been included in this update should drastically change MLB The Show 22 overall, it continues to be another small patch that should slightly improve the game in a general sense.

If you would like to check out the full patch notes for this new MLB The Show 22 update, you can find them attached down below.

ONLINE HEAD-TO-HEAD

Fixed a bug that could cause a runner to score on a foul ball.

CO-OP

Fixed a freeze that could occur in the pre-game menus.

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Fixed an issue that could display button inputs in the incorrect order when altering/viewing CBP's Pitch Repertoire in the front-end menus.

NINTENDO SWITCH

Fixed several freezes that could occur when using the on-screen keyboard in co-op games.

STADIUM CREATOR

Added 89 new Minor League themed props. You can find them all if you search for "minorleaguekit" in the Stadium Creator Editor.

MISCELLANEOUS