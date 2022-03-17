Monaco 2 Announced by Humble Games

Monaco 2 is in development with plans to release the game on the PC platform via Steam, developer Pocketwatch Games and publisher Humble Games announced this week. The sequel to the acclaimed indie Monaco: What’s Yours Is Mine with players tasked with pulling off big heists. The new game does not yet have a set release date, but Pocketwatch Games has said that it’s “in the early stages of development with those looking forward to it able to gain insights into the development process via Discord conversations and streams. No other release platforms have been announced at this time.

Even though it’s without a release date, there’s already a Steam page up for the game for those who want to know more about the game and want to keep up with all the news. It’s a game with procedurally generated puzzles and layouts for players to progress through where you choose from a number of different thieves and other talented sleuths to pull off the heists that made the first game such a big deal when it released back in 2013.

https://twitter.com/PlayHumbleGames/status/1504473115157413905

“Get your crew back together for the ultimate heist experience! Monaco 2, the sequel to the award-winning Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine, will bring back the friend-fueled energy of the original: a mix of smarts, stealth, and frenzied improvisational mayhem when plans go awry,” a preview of the game read.

While Humble Games – the publisher who you’ll most likely and correctly associate with the game-bundling platform Humble Bundle – is publishing the game, Monaco 2 also marks the first time that Humble Games has wholly owned a title it’s publishing. That’s because Humble Games has acquired from Monaco creator and Pocketwatch founder Andy Schatz the rights to the whole franchise. That naturally opens the door to more Monaco in the future, though all that’s been announced for now is the upcoming Monaco 2.

Aside from wishlisting the game on Steam to stay abreast of all relevant information, you’ll also be able to watch streams or view Discord discussions as mentioned before. The former can be done via the Pocketwatch Twitch channel which is live now with Schatz currently giving insights into the development process. The developer’s Discord channel can be found here.